Byron Pringle’s long kickoff return touchdown in Chiefs’ win results in this NFL award

Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle dazzled with a 102-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Now, he has a league award to recognize his performance.

The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Pringle was chosen the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, the first such recognition of his career.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Pringle fielded a kickoff 2 yards deep in the end zone in the midway through the second quarter before exploding up the middle of the field. He received key blocks from linebacker Ben Niemann and wide receiver Marcus Kemp, among others, and then burst through the hole to run virtually untouched to a scoring run.

Pringle’s touchdown gave the Chiefs a 24-9 halftime lead and the team would eventually cruise to a 43-16 win over the Broncos, marking the Chiefs’ 10th consecutive win over their AFC West rival.

The kickoff return marked Pringle’s first attempt on the season.

Pringle, who joined the Chiefs in 2018 an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, is the first former Wildcat to garner Special Teams Player of the Week recognition since Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett did it in 2017, according to the NFL.