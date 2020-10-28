Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins won’t practice Wednesday, Andy Reid says

With no significant injuries from last week’s game, the focus falls on three players as the Chiefs prepare to host the New York Jets on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and defensive end Taco Chalrton (knee) didn’t play in the Chiefs’ 43-16 win over the Broncos in Week 7.

Of the three, two remains in the air for at least another day, however.

Schwartz and Watkins are not expected to practice Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced.

Reid added safety Armani Watts is sick and won’t practice.

Schwartz, who didn’t finish the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6, saw his impressive streak of 134 consecutive career starts come to an end last week. Veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers filled in at right tackle and will continue in that role if Schwartz can’t play Sunday.

Watkins hasn’t practiced since suffering the hamstring injury in Week 5. But the Chiefs have effectively utilized Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle in Watkins’ place alongside Tyreek Hill during Watkins’ absence in the past two games.

Reid didn’t address Charlton, who didn’t play in Week 7 because of a knee injury, but this is a likely sign the veteran defensive end will get in some work.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs on Tuesday made two roster moves on the practice squad in advance of Week 8 action, releasing quarterback Jordan Ta’amu and designating offensive lineman Danny Isidora as a protected player.

Kansas City also made the latter move in Week 7 before eventually elevating Isidora to the active 53-player roster to provide depth against Denver with Schwartz down.