Vegas betting lines say Chiefs-Jets is one of most lopsided matchups in NFL history

On paper, the Jets’ trip to Kansas City presents one of the most lopsided NFL matchups of the season.

Well, not just on paper.

In Las Vegas, too.

The Chiefs are favored by 20 points against the Jets this weekend, a number so large that it’s been reached fewer than a dozen times in NFL history.

The most recent? Well, that included the Jets, too — they closed as a 21-point underdog against the Patriots early last season, a line they actually covered in a 30-14 loss.

The Chiefs opened as a 21-point favorite Sunday against the Jets and briefly moved as high as 21 1/2 points. In most prominent sportsbooks, however, the line has since moved to 20. A couple of Vegas sportsbooks have trimmed it lower, to 19 1/2, as of Tuesday morning.

In most cases with lines this large, it tends to decrease as the week progresses. When compared to NFL historical spreads, the closing line is the one used.

The Jets (0-7) are the only winless team remaining in football, and the Chiefs are 6-1 and the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have won by double digits four times this year, but last week’s 43-16 win against the Broncos is the lone game in which they’ve won by 20-plus points.

The largest line in NFL history has been debated over the years. While it’s been accepted the Steelers were favored 27 points against the Buccaneers in 1976, some consider the Broncos as larger favorites (28 points) against the Jaguars in 2013, while others have noted most sportsbooks closed that line at 26 1/2 points. For what it’s worth, the Steelers covered their line, and the Broncos failed to cover theirs.

The Chiefs are 5-2 against the spread this season. The Jets are not only the league’s last-place team in the standings; they are also one of its worst against the spread at 1-6.

