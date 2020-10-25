Chiefs halftime analysis: Defense, special teams help carve 24-9 lead at Denver

The Chiefs’ defense and special teams turned in big plays to help pave the way to a 24-9 halftime lead over the Broncos in Denver Sunday afternoon.

Veteran safety Dan Sorensen stepped in front of Drew Lock’s sideline attempt to tight end Noah Fant and returned the interception 50 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Lock faced a blitz and was forced to unload in a hurry. Sorensen was in the right place at the right time to record the ninth pick of his career and third returned for a touchdown.

After the Broncos cut the margin to 17-9 with a Brandon McManus field goal, Byron Pringle dropped back as the Chiefs’ kickoff return man. He fielded McManus’ kick 2 yards deep in the end zone and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown. It was the third kickoff return attempt in Pringle’s two seasons with the Chiefs and first this season.

Of course Pringle went to Kansas State, also known as “Special Teams U.” At K-State, Pringle returned kickoffs for touchdowns in each of his two seasons.

The Chiefs defense surrendered yards in chunks to Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who has 79 rushing yards. But three sacks of Drew Lock have made the day difficult for the Denver offense.

The Chiefs will get the ball to open the second half.

Le’Veon Bell makes Chiefs debut

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a rushing touchdown in the opener against the Houston Texans, but not another one until Sunday. He capped the Chiefs’ first possession with a tackle-breaking 11-yard run. Five Broncos had a chance to bring Edwards-Helaire down. None did.

We wondered how long it would take to get Le’Veon Bell involved. Turned out, not long at all.

Midway through the first quarter, Bell entered the game and powered through a huge hole for a 16-yard gain on his first attempt. Bell finished the half with 19 yards on three attempts.

Where’s the tight end depth?

Who’d have thought the Chiefs would miss Demetrius Harris this much?

Entering the day, the Chiefs had two receptions from tight ends not named Travis Kelce. When one of those tight ends came up with a reception, Nick Keizer lost a fumble. The turnover led to a short-field Broncos touchdown capped by Drew Lock’s 2-yard run, his first career rushing touchdown.

Harris, now with the Bears, had 57 receptions and six touchdowns — and lost one fumble — in his five seasons in Kansas City

An impressive streak ends

For the first time since he signed with the Chiefs, tackle Mitchell Schwartz didn’t play. He joined the inactive list for the first time in his nine year career because of a back injury.

Schwartz, who spent his first four years in Cleveland, hadn’t missed a snap until last season’s Week 10 game at Tennessee. His streak of consecutive starts ended at 134 games.