Le’Veon Bell active and will see his first action at Denver with Kansas City Chiefs

Running back Le’Veon Bell is dressed for his first game in a Chiefs uniform.

Bell, who officially signed on Oct. 17, practiced the past week and is set to assume duties in the backfield for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid, though, said Friday how much Bells plays will depend on the running back’s comfort level in the scheme with just a week of practice.

“It looks like he’s picking things up well, so I think there’s a chance that he can get a couple snaps in there,” Reid said. “But I’ll see here.”

Even if Bell sees extensive time on the field, he remains a complementary piece to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ list of inactive players doesn’t reveal any surprises.

Right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (back), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and defensive end Taco Charlton (knee) were previously ruled out on Friday’s injury report.

Schwartz’s streak of 134 consecutive career starts comes to an end. Mike Remmers will start in Schwartz’s place at right tackle, while Nick Allegreti gets his first career start at left guard. For depth purposes, the Chiefs elevated guard Danny Isidora from the practice squad to the 53-player roster to provide eight offensive linemen for the game.

At wide receiver, the Chiefs will rely on Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle to fill in for Watkins, who misses a second straight game. The Chiefs also moved wide receiver Marcus Kemp from the practice squad to the active roster for a second consecutive game.

Charlton was part of a defensive end rotation, which included Alex Okafor (hamstring). The Chiefs on Saturday, however, placed Okafor on injured reserve and activated defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

Saunders, who spent five weeks on injured reserve with an elbow injury, provides the the Chiefs more flexibility to incorporate defensive tackle Chris Jones on the edge as needed.

Defensive end Demone Harris, who was a healthy inactive the previous six games of the season, is active to provide depth.

The remaining two players not dressing are linebacker Darius Harris and running back Darwin Thompson.

Running back DeAndre Washington will see his first action of the season.