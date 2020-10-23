Chiefs prediction: Fangio figures to have something dialed up for Chiefs but not enough

The Chiefs were aggressive defensively against the Bills on Monday, and it paid off with their best performance of the season, holding Buffalo to 206 total yards. This came a week after getting torched by the Raiders. “Our goal (at Buffalo) was to prove that what happened against the Raiders was not what we were about,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. Denver doesn’t provide the same offensive threat, but they’re in a good state of mind, entering the game on two straight road victories (Jets, Patriots).

Kickoff: 3:25 p.m, (Central)

TV//Radio: CBS (Ch. 5), WDAF (106.5 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 9 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 23-16

Starting with the second week, the Broncos defense has gotten progressively better from a yards-allowed standpoint with each game, surrendering a season low 288 yards to the Patriots last week. It’s doubtful Denver can keep that streak going against the Chiefs, but Broncos Coach Vic Fangio, a defensive lifer, figures to have something dialed up to slow Patrick Mahomes and company. The Chiefs enter the game with the NFL’s ninth best scoring offense at 29.2 points per game.

The Chiefs have too many weapons for the Broncos. Look for Kansas City’s success in the recent series — nine straight wins and five in Denver — to continue in a below-the-offensive-averages contest.