Chiefs to sign defensive end from Ravens’ practice squad

The Chiefs aren’t standing pat during their bye week.

The team is signing defensive end Demone Harris off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, sources told The Star on Thursday.

Harris, 23, has appeared in three games over the past two seasons, mostly in a special-teams role. After starring at Buffalo in college despite being a walk-on, Harris wasn’t selected in the 2018 NFL Draft but signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shortly after draft.

Last year, Harris appeared in two games with Tampa Bay. He played nine snaps on special teams and six on defense, according to Pro Football Reference.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Harris made the Buccaneers’ season-opening roster, beating out Noah Spence for an outside linebacker job. The Tampa Bay Times said Harris led all outside linebackers with 10 tackles in the preseason and had a sack.

“I think he was more productive,” Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told the Times. “Special teams value. He took the best of his opportunities.”

Harris appeared in one game this season on special teams for the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay waived Harris on Oct. 5, but signed him back to the practice squad three days later. He joined the Ravens’ practice squad on Oct. 22.