Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill considered day to day with ‘minor’ hamstring injury, report says

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill apparently won’t miss a lot of time, if any.

Hill’s right hamstring injury suffered Monday night is “deemed minor” and the star player is considered day to day, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning.

Hill was hurt in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers while running a deep route. He grabbed the back of his right leg and immediately went to the sidelines, where he received attention, before going to the locker room.

While Hill eventually emerged from the locker room, he did not return to the game and observed the rest of the game from the sidelines.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Still, the fact Hill was able to at least stand on the sidelines after the injury provided a good sign that he wasn’t seriously injured when considering. He could’ve remained in the locker room to receive treatment.

Hill, who played just seven snaps in Week 11, now has the Chiefs bye week to recover.

The Chiefs return to the practice field next week in advance of an AFC West showdown against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1 at Arrowhead Stadium.