A much needed Chiefs victory, and Mellinger unlocks secret of Estadio Azteca kiss cam

The Chiefs needed this one. They had to go international to get it, but they returned from Mexico City with a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers that keeps them in first place in the AFC West. The outcome also sets up a showdown with the surprise team of the division, the Oakland Raiders, on Dec. 1.

The A-team of Sam Mellinger, Vahe Gregorian, Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell covered the game and discussed all the essential topics like the Chiefs’ four — count ‘em, four — interceptions, Tyreek Hill’s injury, Patrick Mahomes’ sub-par game (by his standards) and Melly fesses up to what he saw on the Estadio Azteca kiss cam that made it different from kiss cams in U.S. stadiums.

Read the stories we discussed:

Viva Los Chiefs! KC plays tough defense, jumps on Chargers miscues for win in Mexico





With Chiefs reeling, their Tyrann Mathieu-led defense reserved team’s fortunes





Your feeling about the Chiefs are you feeling about what Sammy Watkins said





Chiefs’ pass defense gets an “A” for game against Rivers, Chargers...and how it ended





Here’s what the Chiefs and Chargers said about the divot-filled field in Mexico





