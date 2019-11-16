Chiefs’ keys vs. Chargers: Stop the run (again), acclimate quickly to high altitude

The Kansas City Chiefs (6-4) meet a familiar foe in the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) in Week 11 at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs hold a 61-56-1 edge in the all-time series but have dominated the matchup in recent years.

Kansas City is 9-1 against the Chargers over the past 10 games, and the nine-game winning streak from 2014 to 2018 tied a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

Both teams comes off ugly and close defeats, with the Chiefs going down 35-32 to the Titans and the Chargers losing 26-24 to the Oakland Raiders.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs, who hold just a half-game lead over the Raiders (5-4) in the AFC West after starting the season 4-0:

Broken record time

From special teams’ blunders to the offense losing yet another fumble, which was returned for a defensive touchdown, Week 10 was basically Murphy’s Law in the Chiefs’ loss. Anything that could go wrong basically did outside of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the passing game.

But there was one area that has plagued the Chiefs defense in 2019 in the Week 10 loss, and it surrounded the inability to stop the run.

The Chiefs had to be feeling good about their chances against Titans running back Derrick Henry, and who could blame them after the Chiefs limited Minnesota Vikings rusher Dalvin Cook in Week 9.

Henry, though, gashed the Chiefs for 188 yards and two touchdowns, and 140 yards and both scores came in the second half.

That’s not exactly a good plate-setter for a Chargers offense featuring running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

Gordon provides the thunder, while Ekeler has given defenses fits this season with his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Ekeler enters Week 11 with 57 catches for 559 yards and six touchdowns.

If the Chiefs want to continue their success against the Chargers — readers can stop here if they’ve heard this a few times in 2019 — they must stop the run.

Maintaining gap responsibility against Gordon and knowing where Eckler lines up are priorities for all 11 defensive players.

Chiefs defense against QB Philip Rivers

Conventional wisdom says the Chiefs defense does well against classic passers. And the premise holds true this season, with the exception of last week’s lapse of allowing Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to scamper for 18 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Rivers won’t hurt the Chiefs with his legs, but the battle-tested veteran can certainly do some damage with his arm.

The Chargers enter Week 11 with the eighth-best passing offense in the league, averaging 270.1 yards per game.

Yes, Rivers is coming off a bad game against the Raiders, a matchup that saw Rivers throw three interceptions and get sacked five times. But the Chargers signal-caller remains dangerous given the amount of weapons at his disposal in the passing game, notably Ekeler, tight end Hunter Henry, and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

The Chiefs currently rank eighth against the pass, allowing 221.4 yards per game, so Rivers won’t have an easy time against the secondary. Rivers has also been sacked 21 times and faces a Chiefs defense that has totaled the fifth-most sacks (30) in the league.

Still, this is a classic battle of strength versus strength.

Containing Joey Bosa, Melvin Ingram

It seems like the Chiefs face a strong pass rush every week, and the menu this week features two of the NFL’s best.

Bosa (8.5) and Ingram (4.5) account for 13 of the Chargers’ 24 total sacks on the season, and should be active against the Chiefs’ banged up offensive line, which has right tackle Mitchell Schwartz (knee) limited the past two practices.

The Chiefs, however, could have some good news along the front five when considering the week of practice.

Starting left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), who hasn’t played since Week 2, and starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who missed two games with an ankle injury, put in full practices Thursday and Friday.

Potentially getting both of them back in the lineup is a plus against Bosa and Ingram.

Acclimating quickly

Chiefs coach Andy Reid will either look like a genius if the Chiefs win or open himself up for questioning should his team look sluggish Monday night.

The Chiefs are playing in Mexico City, which sits 7,382 feet above sea level.

While the Chargers chose to hold practices at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which is 7,258 above sea level, in order to adjust, the Chiefs elected to stay home.

Reid’s decision had a lot to do with putting trust in the research done by the athletic training staff so as not to break routine.

But the floodgates of questioning will open if the Chiefs look off and ultimately lose to an acclimated Chargers team.