Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs-Chargers prediction: Contain the run, win the game. Simple for Chiefs
Five running backs have rushed for at least 100 yards against the Chiefs this season, and here comes Melvin Gordon, who went for a season-high 108 against the Raiders in his last outing. The Chiefs have done a decent job against Gordon in his six starts against Kansas City, holding him to 3.72 yards per carry. He has nine 100-yard career rushing games but none against the Chiefs. The Chargers’ success on the ground could hold the key to the game in Mexico City. From a Los Angeles perspective, limiting the damage Patrick Mahomes can cause is key. If the Chargers can force the Chiefs into field-goal attempts like Tennessee did last week, chance of victory improves. But look for Kansas City, which had a nine-game winning streak in the series snapped last season, to respond well to last week’s debacle against the Titans
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
TV/Radio: ESPN, KCFX (101.1 FM)
Line: Chiefs by 4
Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs 31-23
