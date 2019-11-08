Chiefs players with LSU, Alabama ties chime in on Saturday’s college football showdown

Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu is among the new defensive leaders in Kansas City ... and he’s not bad at editing down video, either. cochsner@kcstar.com

Whether via laptop, cellphone or tablet, four Kansas City Chiefs players will be locked in Saturday for arguably the game of the year in college football when No. 2 LSU takes on No. 3 Alabama.

For one day, instead of being professional football players preparing for Sunday’s game against the Titans, linebacker Reggie Ragland, safety Tyrann Mathieu running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Morris Claiborne plan on being fans while rooting on their alma maters.

“I want to watch it on the plane,” said Ragland, an Alabama alumnus. “I got to figure it out and make sure the WiFi is good, make sure I got a good cable provider when I’m on the plane. I got to watch that game because it’s going to be too hype. The magnitude of it is crazy.”

Ragland is the lone Alabama player on the Chiefs’ active 53-player roster, but he might have to share the viewing space on the flight to Nashville with Mathieu, Williams and Claiborne, all of whom played at LSU.

“I’m trying to see the whole game from start to finish,” Williams said. “I’m not trying to miss a beat.”

Saturday’s game between the two SEC powerhouses could provide a shift in national perception if the LSU comes out on top.

The Tigers have lost eight straight to the Crimson Tide, and Claiborne is the only former LSU player on the Chiefs roster to know what it feels like to defeat Alabama while as a member of the 2011 squad.

Still, the current Chiefs players feel pretty good about their alma mater’s chances against Alabama given an explosive offense with quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm.

Williams, who played at LSU from 2014 to 2017, believes the eight-game losing streak comes to an end.

“I think this is the year,” Williams said. “We’re long overdue. Man, I’m just excited. I can’t wait to see the guys plays.

“Those guys are doing one hell of a job making plays out there. Joe Burrow is doing one hell of a job; he’s a Heisman candidate. I just give praise to those guys.

Mathieu agreed emphatically when asked his prediction for an outcome.

“LSU, no doubt,” Mathieu said. “I’m really excited to see this Tigers team go to Alabama really fully loaded with weapons all over, the quarterback position. This should be a fun one.”

Claiborne stood by his teammates with LSU roots in predicting the winner.

The veteran cornerback, though, believes the game will be a defensive battle and not the offensive shootout some are predicting.

“I think it will be a tight game,” Claiborne said. “I think it’s going to be 14-10, somewhere in there. It’s going to be a tight game, but I feel like we’re going to get the victory.”

To no surprise, Ragland, a member of two of Alabama’s national championship teams, went the other direction when asked about the game.

“Roll Tide!” Ragland exclaimed with a wide grin. “I’m not going against the grain. I know we got three of the best to ever come through LSU, but, damn it, I’m here. Roll Tide. The defense is going to do what they’re supposed to do and we’ll be fine.”