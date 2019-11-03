Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless mocked for tweet about the Chiefs quarterbacks

Hot takes are the name of the game for “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless but his latest irritated Chiefs fans.

Following the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Bayless took note of how Kansas City played with quarterback Matt Moore starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Moore completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown (103.9 quarterback rating) in the win and the Chiefs ended a three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bayless, the Fox Sports commentator, noted the Chiefs had lost two of those home games with Mahomes starting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

He wrote: “Matt Moore beats Kirk Cousins, as I predicted on Undisputed. I’m certainly not saying Moore is better than Mahomes. But the Chiefs are playing with more spirit and fight than they did for Mahomes, who lost his last two home games.”

Matt Moore beats Kirk Cousins, as I predicted on Undisputed. I'm certainly not saying Moore is better than Mahomes. But the Chiefs are playing with more spirit and fight than they did for Mahomes, who lost his last two home games. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 3, 2019

Chiefs fans were having none of it, of course, and let him know about it. Other fans did as well:

Lol he hates our QB because with him we are the biggest threat to his beloved Tom Brady all I know is we won and our D stepped up finally. #chiefskingdom — goodvsevil (@stefoneurkell85) November 3, 2019

You are an absolute fool. Mahomes was playing on one leg plus Spags has made big changes last 2 weeks and Mahomes didnt have Reek first 4 games. Stick to Cowboys! — Harry’s Dad (@Billcember) November 3, 2019

What do you have against Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Matt Moore did a great job the past two games. It great to know that the backup QB can help win big games. Get over your ego! — Pat Barr (@theBarr55) November 3, 2019

It’s like he almost doesn’t understand sports. — Justin Dondey (@JustinDondey) November 3, 2019

What an absolute crazy take. The Chiefs beat the Vikings, not Moore over Cousins. If you don't think the Chiefs play hard for Mahomes you are just ridiculous in your " throw something out there mentality. Just my humble opinion. — George Wares (@waresgsbcentral) November 3, 2019

Skip are you serious?? Man you are brainwashed with the cowboys and Pats. When the chiefs take down your pats in the playoffs we will accept your apology. Sincerely Chiefs Kingdom #ChiefsKingdom — Robert&AlmaHendrick (@Almashubby) November 3, 2019

This is skips Mona Lisa. A hot take work of art. — Gregor (@gregoravey1) November 3, 2019

Lmaooo skip knows mahomes is a threat to Brady and he’s already started the hate train — Grey Fox (@Grey_Fox34) November 3, 2019