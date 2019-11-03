Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes inactive vs. Vikings, will miss second straight game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be out for a while, probably 3-4 weeks, but he won’t be gone entirely. He’ll remain an inspirational presence around the team while undergoing rehabilitation from the knee injury he suffered Thursday night in Denver. tljungblad@kcstar.com

The Kansas City Chiefs will need to wait another week or so before getting back their starting quarterback.

After surprisingly listing him as questionable on Friday’s injury report, the Chiefs officially declared Patrick Mahomes as inactive for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated right kneecap in Week 7, has been limited in practice the past two weeks, a designation that signals no participation in full team drills.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Mahomes was able to do more during the past week of practice. But the signal-caller’s inability to get in a full day of practice outside of stretching and conditioning and individual position drills.

Additionally, the Chiefs likely tipped their hand Saturday on the direction they were leaning on Mahomes when quarterback Chad Henne was activated from injured reserve to the 53-player roster.

Matt Moore will start another game in place of Mahomes with Henne serving as a backup.

The remaining inactives for the Chiefs are defensive end Frank Clark (neck), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle), defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle), cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb) and running back Darwin Thompson.

Clark missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before putting in limited work on Friday. Reid said last week that Clark is considered “day to day” from a neck injury that popped up after Week 7. Clark will miss a second consecutive game.

Fisher hasn’t played since undergoing surgery for a sports hernia in mid-September; Fuller, who put in limited practices the past week, underwent surgery on his right thumb in Week 7; Duvernay-Tardif and Okafor suffered their ankle injuries in Week 8.

The Chiefs get some good news, though, as defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) return to action for the first time since Week 5.

Jones will bolster a defensive front gearing up to face Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who enters the weekend leading the league in rushing (823 yards), rushing touchdowns (9) and total yards from scrimmage (1,113).