Can the Chiefs run defense be any match for this Vikings back? We’re about to find out

LeSean McCoy knows a thing or two about running backs.

McCoy, who is in his first season with the Kansas City Chiefs, has piled up 10,968 yards rushing in his accomplished 11-year career. He is one of 31 players in NFL history to top 10,000 career yards and is widely regarded as one of the league’s best dual threats — he also boasts 3,745 career receiving yards.

So when McCoy offers high praise during an impromptu scouting report on Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, it’s wise to listen.

“He’s fast,” McCoy said. “He’s real fast. I was telling (Buffalo Bills running back) Frank Gore this two days ago: He’s tougher than I thought he was.

“Like, he’s tougher than I initially thought when I watch him. He’s a tough runner. He sticks his head in there when he has to. Not bad.”

When evaluating running backs around the league, McCoy explained, there are attributes he looks for that make them great — such as a willingness to run between the tackles to pick up tough yards and not shy away from contact.

The Chiefs’ veteran back sees a lot of those traits in the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Cook.

“His power and running guys over, and doing it an elite level by making guys miss to get extra yards,” McCoy said. “His ability to create when there’s nothing there, stuff like that.

“I think he’s a good back. I’ve got some backs that I think are really elite, but I think he’s a good back.”

McCoy will get a closer look at Cook from the sidelines Sunday afternoon when the Chiefs play host to the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium, where the home team has lost three straight games.

It will be on McCoy’s defensive teammates tasked to stop the Vikings’ star rusher. And the Chiefs’ defense, which enters the weekend ranked 30th in the league against the run, will have its hands full.

“If we can get them in a one-dimensional game where they’ve got to throw it, that would be nice,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “But it doesn’t happen with this football team because they’re committed to running the football.”

The Vikings’ offense is led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen (hamstring, questionable) to throw to, but it is Cook who makes this team click.

Preparing for Cook takes on even more importance when considering the Chiefs’ woes against opposing running backs over the past month. Outside of limiting the Denver Broncos to 71 yards rushing in Week 7, the Chiefs have allowed teams to top 110 or more yards rushing in five of their last six games.

The Chiefs are also coming off a game in which they allowed Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones to total 226 total yards (159 receiving) and two touchdowns.

Not a good setup for Sunday’s confrontation against one of the NFL’s top dual-threat running backs.

“We’ll find ways to maybe not put our guys in that kind of situation, try to find a way, but this No. 33 (Cook) is a good player,” Spagnuolo said. “When we first did our game-plan meetings — we talk about the next opponent on Tuesday — he was the first guy we talked about.”

Cook leads the league in rushing yards (823), rushing touchdowns (9) and yards from scrimmage (1,113). Anchored by Cook, the Vikings currently rank third in the league in rushing as a team, averaging 160.1 yards per game.

While the Vikings also have rookie Alexander Mattison in the backfield for a two-headed attack, the Chiefs know Cook is their top priority.

“He presents the same challenge any other good running back would,” Chiefs rookie defensive tackle Khalen Saunders said. “You kind of just put those running backs in a bucket, and you got to play them all one way. And that’s being aggressive, gap-sound and stuff like that.”

The Chiefs understand Cook is more than just a ball carrier, and the players on the back end of their coverage unit must be aware of what Cook is doing before snap as well as where he’s lined up.

“The biggest thing with him is he’s a back that likes to get out and catch passes, and then get in open space and make guys miss,” Chiefs rookie safety Juan Thornhill said. “The challenge for me is just making those open field tackles when it’s him and me, because if anything gets behind me, it’s a touchdown.”

Saunders points out that one of Cook’s biggest strengths lies in his willingness to be patient at the line of scrimmage and allow his blockers to open holes.

The rookie defensive tackle said it will be important for the Chiefs’ front seven to match Cook’s deliberate approach and not over-pursue in order to prevent big plays.

“As long as we stay in our gaps and press blocks to make sure we don’t let him out or create any quick seams or gaps, I think we’ll be fine,” Saunders said.