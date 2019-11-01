Chiefs’ keys to game vs. Vikings: Get Moore going early, stop Dalvin Cook

There is no such thing as a moral victory in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs should feel good about their showing in Week 8’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Down six starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs stood in the middle of the ring and exchanged blows with one of the NFL’s best teams before losing 31-24.

While it remains unclear if Mahomes returns this week, the Chiefs (5-3) must carry any good feeling lingering from last weekend to Sunday’s contest against the Minnesota Vikings (6-2).

Minnesota offers a formidable challenge, and the Chiefs are set to face arguably the most complete opponent of the season.

The Vikings currently rank third in total offense (396.5 yards per game) and fifth in total defense (313.9 yards allowed per game). To say the offense and defense complement each other well would be an understatement.

Here are four key areas to monitor for the Chiefs in their quest to improve to 6-3, as the second half of the regular season begins:

Get Matt Moore off to fast start

Moore needs to capitalize early if he gets a second straight start in place of Mahomes.

In Week 8, Moore experienced a shaky start against the Packers, but settled down after the first two offensive series.

He led two touchdown drives and led the Chiefs to a field goal on another drive for a 17-14 halftime lead, and he accomplished it by getting into a rhythm with short and intermediate throws.

Moore finished the contest completing 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 107.1 passer rating.

The Chiefs need to dial up those types of plays against an aggressive Vikings defense, which enters Week 8 tied for eighth in the league in sacks (23). Moore also needs to be careful against a Vikings defense that ranks eighth against the pass and features three Pro Bowl selections from 2018.

But the Chiefs shouldn’t shy from doing what they do best under head coach Andy Reid despite the stout Vikings defense, and that means Moore will be asked to throw.

Chiefs defense against Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

The Chiefs did a good job against the run in Week 7, but had the rug pulled out from under them in Week 8.

The Vikings’ Dalvin Cook must be salivating after watching Packers running back Aaron Jones gash the Chiefs with 226 total yards (159 receiving) and two touchdowns, which including a game-winning 67-yard touchdown catch.

If Jones totaled 200-plus yards, what will Cook do?

The Vikings rusher enters the weekend leading the league in yards rushing (823), rushing touchdowns (9) and yards from scrimmage (1,113).

The Vikings do a very good job of freeing Cook in their zone-blocking scheme, and his 29 receptions on 34 targets show he’s more than just a rusher.

Simply put, Cook is a matchup nightmare for a Chiefs run defense that has struggled containing opposing running backs over the past month with the exception of the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs defense, especially linebackers Anthony Hitchens, Damien Wilson and Reggie Ragland, must clamp down to limit Cook’s damage or Sunday could be a very long day.

Kansas City’s interior should get some help this weekend, as defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) put in a full practice Thursday. Jones has missed three straight games since suffering the groin injury in Week 5.

The flip side to stopping Cook

The goal of stopping the run for any NFL teams is to turn the opposing offense into a one-dimensional attack.

But that could be a potential problem for the Chiefs because the Vikings’ passing game comes with potent weapons outside of Cook.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen (hamstring) could be up this game, and when healthy pairs with Stefon Diggs to form one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has been steady, but he’s not asked to produce video-game like numbers given Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s desire to run the ball.

Still, the Chiefs’ pass defense hasn’t been shoddy at all this season and enters the weekend ranked 11th (232 yards allowed per game). Additionally, the Chiefs’ pass rush has been on a binge over the past two games, totaling 14 sacks and 21 quarterback hits over that span.

If, and a big if, the Chiefs defense succeeds against Cook, they have a decent shot to make it interesting against the Vikings passing game.

Get Mecole Hardman more than nine snaps

The explosive rookie wide receiver made the most of playing just nine snaps in Week 8, totaling two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown. He also accounted for two of the Chiefs’ five explosive plays, which are typically defined as plays of 20 or more yards, in the first half against the Packers.

Week 8 also marked the first time this season that Hardman did not total 20 or more snaps in a game.

While Hardman’s lack of playing time on offense last weekend coincided with the return of wide receiver Sammy Watkins, it’s clear Hardman makes a difference when he’s on the field given his speed.

Entering Week 9, Hardman ranks third on the team in yards receiving (374) behind tight end Travis Kelce (604) and Watkins (410). The rookie also averages a healthy 18.7 yards per catch.

Surely, there has to be a way to get him more opportunities to contribute, right?