Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce was mic’d-up for Chiefs-Packers game and his energy never seemed to wane

It may seem at times as if Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has an endless supply of energy during games, and well, that’s exactly the case.

We learned that thanks to a video the Chiefs shared Thursday night of Kelce, who was wearing a microphone in Sunday night’s 31-24 loss to the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s impossible to know if Kelce was even more vocal because he was mic’d-up, but whatever the case, this is a fun video.

Kelce pumped up his teammates, celebrated defensive plays and was fired up well before kickoff. You also got an idea of just how hard he sometimes is hit by opposing defenders.

Here is what the Chiefs shared:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
