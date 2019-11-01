Travis Kelce was mic’d-up for Chiefs-Packers game and his energy never seemed to wane

It may seem at times as if Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has an endless supply of energy during games, and well, that’s exactly the case.

We learned that thanks to a video the Chiefs shared Thursday night of Kelce, who was wearing a microphone in Sunday night’s 31-24 loss to the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

It’s impossible to know if Kelce was even more vocal because he was mic’d-up, but whatever the case, this is a fun video.

Kelce pumped up his teammates, celebrated defensive plays and was fired up well before kickoff. You also got an idea of just how hard he sometimes is hit by opposing defenders.

Here is what the Chiefs shared:

Officially starting a petition to have @tkelce mic'd up for EVERY game



️ sign below ️ pic.twitter.com/SNl8dm2JpN — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 1, 2019