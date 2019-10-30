‘Good with it’: Despite playing just 9 snaps in Week 8, Chiefs’ Hardman stays patient

Rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman totaled two catches for 55 yards and a touchdown on two targets in Week 8’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Of the Chiefs’ five explosive plays (typically defined as 20-plus yards) against the Packers, Hardman accounted for two of them in the first half. The fact that he contributed so effectively stands out even more because he did so on just nine snaps.

While his lack of extended playing time might perplex those outside the team’s headquarters — Hardman’s been productive when he’s gotten a chance to touch the ball this season — coach Andy Reid said it was just part of the personnel groupings the Chiefs used against Green Bay’s defense.

The return of Sammy Watkins, who missed the Chiefs’ previous two games with a hamstring injury, also probably factored into the amount of action Hardman saw Sunday night.

“There wasn’t any real reason behind that,” Reid said. “We try to keep the guys on a rotation the best that we can. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out that way, with his number being in there.”

Hardman is fine with his role as long as he’s making a contribution once he enters the game.

“I just go out there when my number is called,” Hardman said Wednesday. “If that’s two or three snaps, if it’s nine snaps, I’m good with it. I’m just here to help the team.

“It was probably the flow of the game, but I wasn’t mad or anything like that. My time is coming, so I’m just playing my role and being patient. Wherever they need me, I’m going to step to the plate.”

There isn’t much debating whether Hardman has done his part through eight games, especially when Tyreek Hill missed four games with a shoulder injury.

The speedy rookie has 20 catches for 374 yards and a team-high four touchdowns on 298 offensive snaps as part of a receiver rotation consisting of Hill, Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle. Hardman currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards behind only tight end Travis Kelce (604) and Watkins (410).

In three starts, which came in Weeks 2, 4 and 7, Hardman totaled eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns on 127 snaps. His nine offensive plays in Week 8 represent the first time this season that he hasn’t recorded 20-plus snaps outside of special teams, where he continues to contribute as a returner.

But the rookie refuses to bemoan the lack of playing time. He said he has faith in the Chiefs’ coaching staff to know when to insert him into the game.

“I’m definitely trusting the process,” Hardman said. “Whenever my time comes to step up, I’ll do my thing. When Tyreek got hurt, it was my time to step up. I took that on head-first. It’s just whenever they call my number, I’m going to go out there and perform like I need to.”

In the meantime, Hardman continues to grow in the Chiefs’ offense. He gives credit to his teammates, on both offense and defense, for helping him develop in Reid’s offense-friendly scheme.

More importantly, he’s excited about his progression so far as the Chiefs enter the second half of the season.

“I’ve got the playbook down a good bit,” Hardman said. “I’m happy to be in the system, especially with a great quarterback like Pat (Mahomes), and you’ve got one of the all-time best head coaches.

“I think just being in his system is going to help me a lot to learn and do what I need to do. I’m happy about it.”