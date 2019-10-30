Much of the country, but not all of Missouri, will get Chiefs-Vikings telecast

Did you like the announcers for the Chiefs’ game last month in Detroit?

If so, you’re in luck because Fox Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis will be on the call again for the Chiefs’ game this Sunday against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be shown locally on Ch. 4.

The game will be broadcast in part or all of 38 states, including much of the upper Midwest.

Oddly, there is a portion of northeast Missouri that will be shown the Bears-Eagles game instead of the Chiefs.

Here is the map from 506Sports.com:

Courtesy of 506Sports.com

Here is the rest of the broadcast assignments for Sunday via CBS and Programming Insider:

Washington at Bills: Chris Myers/Daryl Johnson (Sideline reporter: Laura Okmin), noon on Fox

Eagles at Bears: Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth (Jennifer Hale), noon on Fox

Colts at Steelers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts (Evan Washburn), noon on CBS

Jets at Dolphins: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta, noon on CBS

Titans at Panthers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green (Melanie Collins), noon on CBS

Lions at Raiders: Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman (Shannon Spake), 3:05 p.m. on Fox

Buccaneers at Seahawks: Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber (Sara Walsh), 3:05 p.m. on Fox

Browns at Broncos: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon (Jay Feely), 3:25 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Chargers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo (Tracy Wolfson), 3:25 p.m. on CBS