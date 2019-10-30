Kansas City Chiefs
Much of the country, but not all of Missouri, will get Chiefs-Vikings telecast
Did you like the announcers for the Chiefs’ game last month in Detroit?
If so, you’re in luck because Fox Sports’ Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis will be on the call again for the Chiefs’ game this Sunday against the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and the game will be shown locally on Ch. 4.
The game will be broadcast in part or all of 38 states, including much of the upper Midwest.
Oddly, there is a portion of northeast Missouri that will be shown the Bears-Eagles game instead of the Chiefs.
Here is the map from 506Sports.com:
Here is the rest of the broadcast assignments for Sunday via CBS and Programming Insider:
Washington at Bills: Chris Myers/Daryl Johnson (Sideline reporter: Laura Okmin), noon on Fox
Eagles at Bears: Dick Stockton/Mark Schlereth (Jennifer Hale), noon on Fox
Colts at Steelers: Ian Eagle/Dan Fouts (Evan Washburn), noon on CBS
Jets at Dolphins: Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta, noon on CBS
Titans at Panthers: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green (Melanie Collins), noon on CBS
Lions at Raiders: Thom Brennaman/Chris Spielman (Shannon Spake), 3:05 p.m. on Fox
Buccaneers at Seahawks: Kenny Albert/Ronde Barber (Sara Walsh), 3:05 p.m. on Fox
Browns at Broncos: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon (Jay Feely), 3:25 p.m. on CBS
Packers at Chargers: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo (Tracy Wolfson), 3:25 p.m. on CBS
