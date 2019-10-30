Who starts at quarterback for the Chiefs this week against the Vikings? Stay tuned

There were no hints from Andy Reid Wednesday about the identity of the Chiefs’ starting quarterback for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

But it was Matt Moore who met the media Wednesday, not Patrick Mahomes.

“We’ll see how it goes; we’re taking it day-by-day,” Andy Reid said.

Mahomes missed his first starting assignment since become a starter last season in the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. He had suffered a dislocated right kneecap in the Chiefs’ previous game, at Denver.

Moore took every snap against the Packers. Mahomes was on the field before the game throwing passes and had been a limited participant in practices during the week. He also has been nursing a left ankle injury originally suffered in the season opener and aggravated twice in later games.

Against the Packers, Moore completed 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start since 2017.

“It was nothing new,” Moore said. “I’ve been in this situation before.”

Reid said six players were expected to miss practice Wednesday: cornerback Bashaud Breeland (shoudler), defensive ends Frank Clark (neck) and Alex Okafor (ankle), offensive linemen Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) and Eric Fisher (core muscle), and punter Dustin Colquitt (quad strain).

The Chiefs have signed punter Jack Fox, who had been with the team through training camp, and released wide receiver Cody Thompson.

