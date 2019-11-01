Another playoff-worthy opponent for Chiefs as Minnesota comes to Arrowhead

The Chiefs tour of the NFC North continues with a visit from the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is noon.

Kansas City has already met the Lions and Packers. The Chiefs and Vikings will be forever linked by Super Bowl IV, and this year they’re partners in Super Bowl aspirations. Both appear playoff worthy and the prognostication website fivethirtyeight.com puts the chances of making the postseason at 84 percent for the Chiefs and 74 percent for the Vikings. The Chiefs have already played four teams — the Ravens, Colts, Texans and Packers — projected to be in the playoffs.

Coach

Mike Zimmer is in his sixth season, and there have been two playoff appearances, and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. The Vikings are 6-2, the record they owned at the midway point in 2017 when they went on to a 13-3 finish. Like that team, this Vikings edition in well balanced, ranking in the NFL’s top five in yards gained (third) and fewest yards allowed (fifth). A difference between the 2017 and 2019 Vikings? Kirk Cousins is an upgrade over Case Keenum, the quarterback that season.

Offense

Cousins is on a roll. Over the past four games, he’s averaged 315 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and one interception that bounced off Stefon Diggs’ hands. Cousin has had four of his top 10 passer ratings games this season and is leading the NFL this season in completion percentage at 72.1. His 115.2 passer rating is the highest in team history through eight weeks. Running back Dalvin Cook is having a MVP-type season. He leads the NFL with 823 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. The addition of offensive advisor Gary Kubiak, the Broncos’ Super Bowl-winning coach, has paid off. Diggs is getting plenty of attention. He caught 21 passes and had averaged 151 yards in the last three games.

Defense

As good as the Vikings’ offense has been through the first half of the season, the defense has been just as good. MInnesota ranks third in points allowed (16.5) and fifth in yards allowed (313.9). Ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen have combined for 12.5 sacks. Three times this season the Vikings have held opponents to fewer than 270 total yards. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is having the best season in his five-year career and is headed to a Pro Bowl season .This is a team that’s doing many things right.

