Chiefs still cautious about Mahomes’ return. ‘I leave that up to the docs,’ Reid says

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is showing signs of getting anxious to return to action sooner than later.

Mahomese told NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast team that if the game against the Green Bay Packers were in the playoffs, he would’ve suited up despite dislocating his right kneecap the previous week.

“Isn’t that what you love about him?” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “I mean, he was telling me that he wanted to go back in when he hurt it the first time in the Denver game. So, that’s him. Who wants to slow that down — that thinking at least — and then it’s important the medical people take care of it from there.”

Reid expressed an appreciation of the way Mahomes is wired, of course.

But Reid emphasized for a second straight week the need to be cautious as the Chiefs continue the evaluation process of Mahomes’ recovery before determining as a collective group when he’s ready to return to action.

“I leave that up to the docs as far as that goes, and (head athletic trainer) Rick (Burkholder), and how they evaluate it,” Reid said. “Then, Pat’s communication with them. I look at the vision part — can he do the things that he needs to be able to do to play in the game?

“Then, I’m always asking how you feel. If I ask, he normally tells me how he feels and I’d probably add that to the equation. The docs have to do that.”

Mahomes was on the field last night throwing before the game under the watchful eye of Burkholder, and appeared to move well.

He practiced last week on a limited basis for three straight days and he stuck with the stretching and conditioning followed by individual position drills during the on-field workouts before being declared out for Week 8.

The Chiefs are likely to continue with the same approach in the coming days of practice, which Reid indicated Mahomes would participate in some capacity before Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“Unless he has a cold or is sick, I would imagine,” Reid said when asked if Mahomes is expected to practice this week.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs turned to Matt Moore as the starter against the Green Bay Packers with Mahomes down. Moore responded with a solid game, completing 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-24 loss.

The Chiefs are likely to continue with Moore under center while Mahomes remains on the mend, and the team has a looming decision to make on quarterback Chad Henne, who is eligible to return from injured reserve.

Henne, who started the season on injured reserve after undergoing ankle surgery, returned to practice last week to open the 21-day window for the Chiefs to decide to activate or shut him down for the rest of the season.

“I’ll get with (general manager) Brett (Veach) on that,” Reid said. “I thought he did well. He was a little bit sore early, but we’ll go through and look at that, evaluate that in the next couple of days.”