It was a loss, but Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore looked impressive in 1st start

Matt Moore’s first meaningful NFL pass in 23 months arrived after a state of surprise, his initial thoughts resting with the health of the reigning MVP before anything else.

His teammates had offered words of inspiration in the huddle that night in Denver. Suddenly, following a knee injury to starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Broncos, Moore wasn’t a backup anymore.

So on Sunday night, the most welcomed element of his first start since 2017 was quite simple.

Time. Time to prepare for the possibility of jogging out of the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel with Kansas City’s starters, ready to replace perhaps the top passer in the NFL. Time for the Chiefs to prepare for it, too.

The latter proved just as important as the former. After a couple of stagnant drives to open the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy settled Moore into a groove.

Short routes. Quick passes.

To some success.

The Packers beat the Chiefs 31-24 on Sunday, but not for the fault of the backup quarterback. Moore finished 24 of 36 for 267 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

With Mahomes sidelined after dislocating his knee in Denver, the Chiefs turned to Moore, who just two months ago had a much different job title.

Coach.

After sitting out the entire 2018 season, he accepted a role with Hart High School, his alma mater, as the football team’s quarterbacks coach. Sunday night’s Arrowhead Stadium crowd — littered with plenty of green and yellow — greeted Moore with a loud ovation as his name was announced over the public address system during the introduction of the starting lineups.

The change from Mahomes to Moore is certainly drastic — “Watching Pat, it’s easy to want to play like him, which I can’t,” Moore acknowledged — but it didn’t prompt a change from a pass-heavy offense to a rushing-centric one. The Chiefs ran the ball only nine times in the opening half, and one of those came on Moore’s scramble, an intended dropback. He threw 23 times in the first two quarters, completing 15 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

That’s after a rough start, too. The aforementioned concentration on short, quick routes settled Moore into the game, same as it did a week earlier. Moore acknowledged feeling the effects of rust in Denver — hardly surprising, given his nearly two-year layoff — before some “rhythm throws” pre-empted a 57-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Moore’s first start with the Chiefs offered a similar pattern. His first four pass attempts actually resulted in negative yardage, and the Chiefs failed to reach the sticks on either of their first two drives. But Moore’s next 19 throws totaled 197 yards.

With the aid of creative calls. A double fake handoff left tight end Travis Kelce in open space. Pressured, Moore floated a ball in Kelce’s vicinity, and Kelce circled underneath it for a 29-yard touchdown. On the next drive, Hardman scored from 30 yards out, sprinting in motion to get on the other end of Moore’s flick in the backfield.

The Chiefs outscored Green Bay 17-0 in the second quarter and led 17-14 at halftime.

A lack of opportunity — the Packers dominating time of possession and LeSean McCoy fumbling away another possession — prevented the same success after the break.

