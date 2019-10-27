Chiefs grades: F stands for fumble, which was a crushing blow against Rodgers’ Pack

KC Star of the game





Not much else could have been expected from substitute Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore in Sunday night’s 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium.

The post-training camp signee saw his first action since 2017 in the Chiefs’ previous game against the Broncos, and he performed well again Sunday, completing 24 of 36 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns.

Andy Reid called the effort “respectable ... He’s a sharp guy. He’s tough. He’ll battle you.”

Reason to hope: The loss wasn’t a crusher as far as the division race is concerned. Second-place Oakland also lost. The Chiefs remain a game ahead and have already defeated the Raiders. But the Chiefs could have opened a commanding lead with a victory. Also, the Chiefs proved they could have some offensive success with Moore.

Reason to mope: The Chiefs were short-handed because of injuries. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed his first game since becoming their starter. The Packers were favored. Still, the Chiefs had a halftime lead and couldn’t close it out. Also, what has happened to the Arrowhead advantage? Dating to last year and including the playoffs, the Chiefs have dropped five of their last eight games at home, including three in a row.

Next: After two straight night games, the Chiefs return to the daylight start to face the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday. Kickoff is at noon at Arrowhead Stadium. The Vikings are coming off a 19-9 victory over Washington on Thursday Night Football.

Report card

Passing offense: B

Moore and the Chiefs exceeded expectations. The throws weren’t risky, and Moore probably would like a couple back — but not many. After a slow start, the veteran showed poise and got the ball to playmakers like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman. Kelce and Hardman came up with touchdown receptions.

Passing defense: C

Aaron Rodgers made two amazing throws, including his second touchdown pass that he never saw because he was pressured and about to be sacked. Also, a short pass to Aaron Jones turned into a 67-yard scored late. That was the biggest defensive mistake on a night when the Chiefs otherwise didn’t play poorly.

“A future Hall of Fame quarterback (made) a couple of a Hall of Fame throws,” Reid said. “I don’t know how the ball got in there. Hands were right there. Son of a gun got it right in there.”

Rushing offense: F

Lose a fumble, fail the course, especially in a tight game when every possession is precious. LeSean McCoy often carries the ball loosely. It cost him and the Chiefs late in the third quarter when Tyler Lancaster poked the ball from behind and recovered to give Green Bay a short field. The Packers finished the possession with a touchdown that gave them a 24-17 lead..

“When two good teams play each other, sometimes a turnover here or there can affect you, and that’s a little bit of what happened tonight,” Reid said.

Rushing defense: C

It’s improving each week. Linebacker Reggie Ragland has found his place as a run stopper. The Chiefs did let Rodgers slip away for a big gain on a touchdown drive.

But when the Chiefs needed to come up with a stop, when the Packers, nursing a seven-point lead, opened a drive at the 2 with 5:04 remaining, they couldn’t keep Green Bay in a hole.

Coaching: C

Should the Chiefs have gone for a fourth-and-3 from their 40 with five minutes remaining? Reid didn’t think so. Dustin Colquitt got off a great punt, but the Chiefs never got the ball back.

“It didn’t work out,” Reid said. “You can be questioned either way on it. I thought it was the right thing to do at that time. “

The Chiefs lost a timeout on the Packers‘ first possession of the game when Reid challenged a 34-yard reception to Jake Kumerow. Not sure what Reid saw there.

Reid and the offensive coaches had the Chiefs prepared, but a Mahomes-less team wasn’t enough to overcome the talented Packers.

Special teams: B

Good and bad. Hardman had an 18-yard punt return to set up a short field. Kicker Harrison Butker made and missed field goal attempts. The kickoff return team was penalized, starting a drive at the 11.

But that possession produced the Chiefs’ first touchdown. Dustin Colquitt got off a 58-yard punt that rolled to the 2, where Green Bay took over with 5:04 remaining.

