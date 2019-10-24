Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill ‘ready to do it’ if called upon to return punts, coordinator says

The Kansas City Chiefs enter Week 8 in search of an energy boost in their return game.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who hasn’t logged a snap on special teams since returning to action in Week 6, might be the answer.

And Hill could resume his role as a returner sooner than later.

“He is ready to do it,” special teams coordinator Dave Toub said Thursday. “We don’t know if this will be the week or not, but there is a point where you’ll see Tyreek back there.”

The Chiefs currently rank 17th in the league in punt returns (6.9 yards per attempt) and 15th in kickoff returns (21.9).

De’Anthony Thomas took over as the primary punt returner after Hill suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1, but he totaled a meager 55 yards on 13 attempts — an average of just 4.2 yards per return — over the past six games. Rookie Mecole Hardman enjoyed better success on two returns, totaling 56 yards.

The Chiefs released Thomas earlier in the week as a corresponding move to elevate rookie quarterback Kyle Shurmer to the active 53-player roster.

“We love De’Anthony,” Toub said. “He was a great role player for us. He did a lot of stuff for us. I can count on him.”

While Thomas is now a free agent, the Chiefs are apparently keeping the door open to possibly bringing him back at some point.

“He’s still out there,” Toub said. “It’s a long season. You never know what’s going to happen.”

Meanwhile, Toub pointed out there are other players who can fill the numerous roles Thomas had on the team.

The Chiefs could give Hardman or wide receiver Byron Pringle the first shot at punt return duties, but signs point to the explosive Hill eventually being counted on to inject life into the return game.

Hill has proven that he is more than capable if called upon. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster has amassed 1,009 career punt return yards and four touchdowns on 85 attempts, averaging 11.9 yards per return. He garnered first-team All-Pro honors during his 2016 rookie season as a punt returner and was an All-Pro selection in 2018 at the “flex” position. Hill has also been to three straight Pro Bowls.

It helps his case that there are no lingering concerns over his health. After missing four games with the shoulder injury, Hill has done nothing but remind everyone he remains one of the league’s top players with his elite speed.

In Weeks 6 and 7, Hill totaled eight catches for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 15 targets. Two of the touchdowns came from long-range distances: 46 yards and 57 yards.