Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes works out, practices and throws (!) at Wednesday’s practice

Less than a week after dislocating his right kneecap in last Thursday’s game in Denver, quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked out, threw and practiced Wednesday with his teammates in Kansas City.

Mahomes, who continues to rehabilitate from the injury, was able to “go do a few things” Wednesday afternoon when the Chiefs hit the practice field, Reid announced earlier.

“We’ll just see how he does and evaluate him every day that he’s out there,” Reid said.

Reid added that backup Matt Moore would take a “good percentage” of practice repetitions with the first-team unit, but stopped short of naming Moore the starter for Week 8’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The injury was initially projected to keep Mahomes out for at least several weeks, but the Chiefs have maintained optimism about what they saw in his recent MRI results. Reid reinforced his earlier stance and did not rule out Mahomes for Sunday night.

“We’ll see,” Reid said Wednesday. “We’re going to try and take it day to day, and at the same time make sure Matt’s ready to play.”

In other injury news, Reid said left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) would get in work during Wednesday’s practice.

Reid announced defensive end Frank Clark (neck), CB Kendall Fuller (thumb), LB Darron Lee (illness) and G Andrew Wylie (ankle) would not practice.

The Chiefs were to release the full injury/participation report later Wednesday afternoon.