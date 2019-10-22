Chiefs elevate quarterback Kyle Shurmur to active roster, release WR DeAnthony Thomas

With Patrick Mahomes dealing with a right knee injury, the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday made a move to bolster the quarterback position.

The Chiefs elevated rookie Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to their active 53-player roster, where he will serve as a backup to veteran Matt Moore.

Moore, who joined the Chiefs in August, projects to start in the short-term while Mahomes rehabilitates from a dislocated kneecap suffered in Week 7’s 30-6 win over the Denver Broncos.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Shurmur originally joined the Chiefs in April as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt, where he owns numerous school records, including career passing yards (8,865). Shurmur is the son of New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, who served under then-Eagles head coach Andy Reid from 1999 to 2008.

To make room on the roster for Shurmur, the Chiefs released wide receiver DeAnthony Thomas, who appeared in six games this season and contributed mostly as a returner. Thomas re-signed with the Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent in August after spending five seasons with the team since 2014.

Kansas City also released defensive tackle Terrell McClain, who joined the team two weeks ago, and announced the signing of defensive tackle Mike Pennel.

The 6-foot-4, 332-pound Pennel, who was born in Topeka, entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers, where he spent three seasons (2014-16). He had spent time with the New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining the Chiefs.