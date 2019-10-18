Patrick Mahomes undergoes MRI; second opinion on kneecap injury will be sought

While Chiefs coach Andy Reid has no plans to overhaul his offense, the Matt Moore tweaks are in the works.

Reid said Moore will start at quarterback in the Chiefs’ next game, an Oct. 27 home date with the Green Bay Packers slated to visit Kansas City.

Moore will occupy the starting role with Patrick Mahomes out because of a dislocated kneecap. Mahomes underwent an MRI Friday afternoon, but Reid said the results of those tests are not yet known and the full conclusions will not be made until later.

A source told The Star that a second opinion on the MRI results would be sought but that Mahomes could return in three to four weeks.

“I just know what I know, and that’s that the kid had the MRI, and we don’t have all the information,” Reid said. “That’s what I can give you. I’m trying to tell you what’s real. Once we get the information, we’ll give you everything that happened and what’s going on down the road.”

With Moore in line to start, the Chiefs are without a backup quarterback on the active roster. Reid said the team is leaning toward elevating Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad as opposed to bringing in a player from outside the building.

“I can’t guarantee that for you as we go, but it would be one thought, for sure,” Reid said. “And then let Matt get the reps and go, if that’s where we’re at here.”

Chad Henne, originally intended to be the Chiefs backup this season, is making progress from a fractured ankle he suffered during the preseason. Because the team placed him on injured reserve, he is not eligible to return until after Week 8.

Henne has not been throwing during practice, however.

“He’s getting close. He’s getting there,” Reid said of Henne’s progress. “He’s been working his tail off.”