LeBron James, NFL players and others send good thoughts, prayers to Patrick Mahomes

If you felt a lump in your throat on Thursday night, you weren’t alone.

When quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos in Denver, there was concern not just in Chiefs Kingdom, but around the league.

NFL players, as well as athletes from other sports and television personalities, sent their prayers and best wishes to Mahomes, who was injured in the second quarter and didn’t return.

This is from Lakers star LeBron James:

Best of luck/health to my guy @PatrickMahomes!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 18, 2019

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson sent prayers:

This is what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wrote:

Praying for you bro. @PatrickMahomes — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 18, 2019

Former Giants star and current television host Michael Strahan tweeted:

Michael Irvin, the former Cowboys receiver/NFL Network broadcaster shared this:

Great defensive win for the ⁦@Chiefs⁩ over the ⁦@Broncos⁩ tonight. One of my favorite dudes joined us on the desk tonight ⁦@Mathieu_Era⁩ Congrats on the big win and PRAYERS UP FOR ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ pic.twitter.com/m35rICFpEv — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) October 18, 2019

Tanner Tolbert, who had been on “The Bachelor,” offered to help:

You can have my kneecap @PatrickMahomes — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) October 18, 2019

A number of Chiefs players tweeted to Mahomes:

Come back like a champ my bro @PatrickMahomes #MVP — Byron Pringle (@pringle_byron) October 18, 2019

Prayers up brudda @PatrickMahomes get healthy — darrel williams (@darrelwilliams_) October 18, 2019

Great win guys , but prayers for our MVP love you dude !!! — Ty Hill (@cheetah) October 18, 2019

And a former Chiefs offensive lineman shared this Friday:

Praying for my guy @PatrickMahomes this morning — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) October 18, 2019

Fans from other teams also had nice things to say:

I’m a @Raiders fan but much love and respect to @PatrickMahomes. May God heal and bless you bro. https://t.co/HlMPPfamLd — Mike G‎ (@MikeGNitevision) October 18, 2019

We Patriots fans wish @Chiefs QB @PatrickMahomes a speedy recovery. Praying for nothing major on the knee!



Both Mahomes' teammates and Broncos team members checked up on him as he was leaving the field.



Respect.pic.twitter.com/mEyxALW3VJ — Boston Sports News (@BostonSprtsNews) October 18, 2019

Some Broncos players reached out to Mahomes when he left the field:

Broncos players showed support for Pat Mahomes as he was helped off the field



(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/vEOcze6dKJ — ESPN (@espn) October 18, 2019