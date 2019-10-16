Chiefs-Broncos prediction: KC looks to extend series streak, but Broncos are hotter

SHARE COPY LINK

Teams heading in different directions clash in Denver on Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) take on the Denver Broncos (2-4).

The Chiefs have lost two straight, the Broncos have won two in a row. If the trends continue, the AFC West will become more of a race as the season approaches the midway point.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. (Central), Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

TV/radio: Fox (Ch. 4), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 3 1/2

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 30-27

The Chiefs are bidding for their eighth straight victory in the series, and fifth straight in Denver. This is where Patrick Mahomes won in his first game as a starter to end the 2017 regular season. In their mile-high winning streak, the Chiefs have had two walk-offs: game-winning field goals in 2016 and 2017. This appears to be a classic matchup against the Chiefs’ offense, although slowed in the past two games, against the Broncos’ defense. If Denver can establish the run, as Chiefs’ opponents have done throughout the season and especially in clock-dominating fashion the last two games, it’s trouble for the Chiefs. The visitors will need Mahomes to come up big, just as he has twice already in Denver. The last three meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. Look for another close one here. Chiefs by a field goal.