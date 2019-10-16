Chiefs foe Denver Broncos winning because their defensive groove has returned

SHARE COPY LINK

After Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs were undefeated and the Denver Broncos were winless. Two Chiefs losses and two Broncos victories later, Thursday’s game in Denver looks more competitive. Here’s how the Broncos have turned things around:

Coach

Vic Fangio had been a life-long defensive assistant before getting his first head coaching job this season. Not surprisingly, the Broncos’ victories over the Chargers and Titans were crafted by the defense. They went their first four games without a takeaway before getting three against the Chargers. Last weekend, the Broncos came up with seven sacks, held the Titans to 204 total yards and produced the 19th shutout in franchise history in a 16-0 victory,

Offense

The Broncos have been trying to get their quarterback situation right since Peyton Manning’s retirement season ended in a Super Bowl victory. Joe Flacco, the 34-year-old Super Bowl winner who was supplanted by Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, was brought in for his talent and leadership, Flacco is averaging 220 passing yards per game with six touchdowns. Denver ranks 15th in the NFL with 110 rushing yards per game, but the Broncos’ Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, who have combined for 681 rushing yards, are eager to get a shot at the NFL’s 30th ranked rushing defense. The Chiefs are surrendering 162 yards per game.

Defense

The Broncos have gotten their groove back. Last week Derek Wolfe and DeMarcus Walker each recorded two sacks. A week earlier, the Broncos held the Chargers to three points in four red zone opportunities. Opponents are averaging 17.7 points per game and 5.07 yards per play, both rank seventh in the NFL. The Chiefs’ offense has sputtered by their standards in the previous two weeks, scoring a total of 37 points. Patrick Mahomes recorded a victory in his first NFL start at Denver in 2017. Fangio had this to say about defending Mahomes: “With a guy like this, you have to defend two plays: the one they’ve called and then the one he might create. That makes it tough.”