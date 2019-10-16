Will the stars emerge when Chiefs meet Broncos? Watch for Tyreek Hill, Von Miller

SHARE COPY LINK

Keep an eye on these players when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos on Thursday in Denver.

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay had two good games against the Chiefs in 2018, with 164 rushing yards in and a touchdown in each. He picked up the fourth 100-yard rushing game of his career two weeks ago against the Chargers. Running mate Royce Freeman also is a threat. What running back isn’t to the Chiefs? Both backs are used plenty in the passing game and have combined for 40 receptions.

Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Is Miller really on the trading block? The Oct. 29 trade deadline approaches and Miller’s name has been part of the rumor mill. But John Elway is having none of it. Besides, with second-year pass rusher Bradley Chubb on injured resreve, losing Miller’s departure would leave the Broncos without much of a pass rush. The Broncos are only two games behind the Chiefs. A Denver victory on Thursday would tighten the AFC West race for all teams.

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

He’s back. Although he played in half of the team’s offensive snaps, Hill made the most of his first action since the opener. He caught two touchdown passes and forced the Texans’ defense to make adjustments when he was on the field. Look for Hill to get more playing time on Thursday.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu

His play has improved throughout the season and he led the Chiefs in tackles on Sunday with 10. But Mathieu and his defensive teammates must find a way to get off the field. The Colts and Texans each dominated the ground game and held the ball for more than 37 and 39 minutes. Teams are pounding away at the Chiefs, who have surrendered more than 180 rushing yards in the past four games.