Chiefs’ snap counts Week 6: Hill plays 50% on offense, Tyrann Mathieu 100% on defense

The Houston Texans dominated time of possession in Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, and the snap counts reflect it.

The Chiefs’ offense was on the field for just 58 plays, all of which quarterback Patrick Mahomes endured with his banged-up left ankle, while the defense faced the Texans’ 92 total offensive snaps.

Kansas City’s defense has been on the field a lot going back to Week 3, which features a four-game stretch against run-minded offenses. The Chiefs’ defense logged 82 snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, 76 snaps against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, 81 snaps against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and 92 against the Texans.

To no surprise, the Chiefs lost the time of possession edge in those four games, which includes the Texans holding an eye-popping 39:48-20:12 advantage on Sunday.

Here’s how the individual snaps counts break down from Week 6 action, which now has the Chiefs sitting on a 4-2 record after a 4-0 start to the season:

RUNNING BACKS: LeSean McCoy (29), Damien Williams (22), Darrel Williams (7, 11 on special teams), Anthony Sherman (1, 18 on ST)

The Chiefs haven’t been running the ball a lot lately, and the running backs totaled just 10 of the team’s 11 attempts — Mahomes logged one on a carry that went for negative yards.

For the game, the Chiefs finished with 11 carries for 53 yards, with McCoy’s eight carries for 44 yards leading the way.

Damien Williams totaled one carry but hauled in a 14-yard touchdown catch. He also produced a highlight-worthy chip block on Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who stumbled to the ground after Williams came across the line of scrimmage and hit Watt.

Darrel Williams’ biggest contribution came on a 52-yard catch out of the backfield in the first quarter.

WIDE RECEIVERS: Demarcus Robinson (50), Byron Pringle (34, 1 on ST), Mecole Hardman (32, 2 on ST), Tyreek Hill (29), DeAnthony Thomas (8, 16 on ST)

The Chiefs limited Hill’s action by design, as coach Andy Reid pointed out after the game the plan was to get Hill “back in the swing of the game” in the wide receiver’s first action since suffering a shoulder injury in Week 1.

Hill made the most of his action, though, totaling five catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets while playing on 50 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Robinson did not record a catch on his 50 snaps and was targeted just four times.

TIGHT ENDS: Travis Kelce (56), Blake Bell (21, 18 on ST), Deon Yelder (1)

Kelce once again led the tight ends group with four catches for 58 yards on six targets. Bell was targeted once, while Yelder played just one snap. Bell, though, helped out along the offensive line and occasionally helped chip-block Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

OFFENSIVE LINE: Mitchell Schwartz (58, 5 on ST), Austin Reiter (58, 5 on ST), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (58, 5 on ST), Martinas Rankin (58, 5 on ST), Cam Erving (58), Stefen Wisniewski (5 on ST), Nick Allegretti (5 on ST),

Rankin drew the start at left guard and played every snap. Recently-signed Wisniewski played just five snaps on special teams, a total that Allegretti matched in his first action of the regular season.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Derrick Nnadi (76, 5 on ST), Alex Okafor (65, 5 on ST), Frank Clark (64), Khalen Saunders (55), Emmanuel Ogbah (44, 5 on ST), Tanoh Kpassagnon (40, 5 on ST), Terrell McClain (26)

Saunders made his first career start in place of Chris Jones, who was inactive with a groin injury, alongside Nnadi, who led all defensive linemen with 76 snaps against a Texans offense that totaled 41 running plays and 192 yards.

Clark recorded his first forced fumble and fumble recovery of the season after hitting Texans running back Carlos Hyde in the first quarter.

The pass rush was mostly invisible, as the Texans kept quarterback Deshaun Watson clean. Despite Watson being sacked 18 times on the season, the Chiefs didn’t record a sack and hit the signal-caller just two times.

LINEBACKERS: Ben Niemann (90, 13 on ST), Damien Wilson (80), Darron Lee (45, 13 on ST), Reggie Ragland (7, 10 on ST)

Niemann drew the start in place of Anthony Hitchens and led the linebackers with 90 defensive snaps, totaling six tackles. Lee, who took responsibility for a couple of highly-visible missed tackles, led the group with eight tackles.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Tryann Mathieu (92), Charvarius Ward (82, 5 on ST), Juan Thornhill (80), Bashaud Breeland (69), Kendall Fuller (34), Morris Claiborne (33), Daniel Sorensen (22, 18 on ST), Rashad Fenton (6, 13 on ST), Jordan Lucas (2, 17 on ST), Armani Watts (13 on ST)

Mathieu played every defensive snap for yet another week of action and led the defense with 10 tackles, adding a pass defensed.

Claiborne, who logged 24 snaps in Week 5, saw action on 33 snaps in his second game back after starting the season on a four-game suspension.

Ward totaled eight tackles, an interception and a pass defensed, while Thornhill recorded his first career interception to go along with four tackles and a pass defensed.

SPECIALISTS: Harrison Butker (10), Dustin Colquitt (7), James Winchester (7)

INACTIVES: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), T Eric Fisher (groin), DT Chris Jones (groin), LB Anthony Hutchins (groin), G Andrew Wylie (ankle), LB Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring), OL Greg Senat