Chiefs report card: Another loss (second in a row at home) means more poor grades

SHARE COPY LINK

The grades are in for the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-24 losers to the Houston Texans Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

KC Star of the Game

Tyreek Hill began making up for lost time. After missing the last four with a sternoclavicular joint injury in his shoulder, Hill made his presence felt from the start. His 46-yard touchdown reception ended the Chiefs’ first drive. His 6-yard touchdown catch opened the second-half scoring.

The Chiefs had gotten good games from fellow wideouts Sammy Watkins (now injured), Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman, but there is no substitute for Hill’s speed and talent.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Reason to hope: The next game is on the road, where the Chiefs haven’t lost (3-0).

Reason to mope: Have losses on successive weekends at Arrowhead Stadium changed the perception of what’s possible for the Chiefs this season? Ten games remain in the regular season, plenty of time to regain footing. But these two losses have been jarring and exposed some serious weaknesses.

Next: The short week has arrived. The Chiefs will visit the Denver Broncos Thursday. The game will be televised on Fox (Ch. 4) and the NFL Network. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m. Central. It’s the first of two straight night games. The Chiefs play host to the Packers on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 27.

Report card

Passing offense: C

A Mahomes interception and lost fumble while dropping back were killers. Those takeaways led to two Texans touchdowns. Even with three touchdown tosses, the NFL’s most productive passing game hasn’t been able to pull out a victory. Mahomes was 19 of 35 for 277 yards, his first sub-300-yard game this season.

Passing defense: C

The Chiefs got some help here. Will Fuller dropped a couple passes that could have been touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins couldn’t come up with catch near the goal line, and on the next play Charvarius Ward one-handed an end zone interception. Rookie Juan Thornhill also collected an end zone interception (though knocking the ball down would’ve given KC better field position than the ensuing touchback.

But the Chiefs couldn’t turn either takeaway into points. When the Chiefs needed a play at the end — the Texans passed up a field-goal attempt and went for it on fourth-and-3 at the 27 — Deshaun Watson hit Hopkins to clinch the game.

Rushing offense: D

The Chiefs have become so one-dimensional the grade hardly matters. But their inability or unwillingness to run the ball allows opponents to control the clock. Houston had the ball for 39:48. The Chiefs have become too predictable. It doesn’t help that Mahomes’ ability to run has been curtailed by an ankle injury.

Rushing defense: F

This part of the Chiefs’ game wasn’t effective even when tackles Chris Jones and Xavier Williams were healthy. Improvement didn’t seem likely without them available, and it wasn’t. Carlos Hyde, traded by the Chiefs before the season, rushed for a season-best 116 yards and the Texans rumbled for 192 yards on the ground as a team.

Special teams: C

Penalties on the first two kickoff returns meant the Chiefs started drives at their 9 and and their 10. Harrison Butker missed a 50-yard field goal. Punter Dustin Colquitt saved the grade, however, with a 68-yard punt that bounced out of bounds at the Texans’ 7 early in the fourth quarter.

Coaching: D

The Chiefs could have taken a 17-16 halftime lead, but Andy Reid decided to attack from the 20 with 32 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Mahomes was hit and fumbled and it turned into a Texans touchdown. The Chiefs simply got too greedy. Also, they had 11 more penalties on Sunday, most of them coming in the first half. Discipline is suddenly and often lacking with this team, and that starts at the top.