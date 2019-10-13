Tyreek Hill is back: Chiefs’ star wide receiver activated for game against Texans

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome back one of the NFL’s most potent weapons Sunday.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is officially active against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs listed Hill, who injured his shoulder in their season opener and has not played since, as questionable on Friday’s injury report. But coach Andy Reid had left the door open about Hill’s status for Sunday’s game.

How much Hill plays remains to be seen, but his presence bolsters a wide receiver group that’s likely to be without Sammy Watkins, who is designated as doubtful with a hamstring injury.

Hill, the Chiefs’ All-Pro wide receiver, returned to limited practices two weeks ago. Reid had remained steadfast that the team would not rush Hill back until he was ready.

Now that he is, the Chiefs’ offense stands to receive a boost after two consecutive games plagued by slow starts. The rest of the active receiving corps includes Demarcus Robinson, Byron Pringle, rookie Mecole Hardman and DeAnthony Thomas.

The Chiefs remaining inactive players are left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring), left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and offensive lineman Greg Senat.

Recently signed guard Stefen Wisniewsk and defensive tackle Terrell McClain are active.

With Hitchens down, Ben Niemann, who totaled 70 defensive snaps in Week 5, is in line to see extended action for the second straight week.

Minus Jones, the Chiefs are likely to lean on Derrick Nnadi and Khalen Saunders in the interior of their 4-3 base defense.