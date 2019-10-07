Is this the week Tyreek Hill returns for Chiefs? Reid says he will ‘know more’ soon

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a positive step in recovery last week by putting in limited practices for three days before being inactive for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

So, is this the week Hill returns to live action after recovering from a shoulder injury that has caused him to miss four consecutive games?

Not so fast, though, as Chiefs coach Andy Reid wants to further evaluate Hill in the coming week of practice before consulting with the team’s medical staff to make a determination.

“I’ll know more as we get through this week,” Reid said Monday of Hill. “He practiced a little bit last week and moved around pretty good.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“But, again, they’ve got to make sure everything’s stable and he wasn’t being hit last week. So, they got to make sure everything is stable in there and they’ll work on that this week and see where we’re at.”

The Chiefs are 4-1 after Sunday night’s 19-13 loss to the Colts, but there’s not much debate the offense is different without the explosive Hill.

While Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle have taken turns to have big games, Hill provides the offense a consistent down field threat as one of the NFL’s top playmakers.

The Chiefs offense has been plagued with slow starts since Hill went down in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup where Kansas City jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before winning 40-26.

When the Chiefs capped off their first possession with a Harrison Butker field goal against the Colts, the score represented the Chiefs’ first points in the first quarter since Week 1.

Reid acknowledged the slow starts after Sunday’s game and addressed them again Monday morning, but he doesn’t believe Hill’s absence on the playing field is a primary cause.

“He’s not causing penalties on the sideline,” Reid said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot, and like I told the guys, you figure it out and we get this thing straightened out, we’ll be right, a powerful, explosive offense whoever is in there.

“You can’t go backward, you can’t have a turnover, you can’t have penalties like we’re having them — that’s ridiculous. So, we’re way better than that, and we got to take care of it and fix that.”

Meanwhile, Hill’s injury isn’t the only one for the Chiefs to monitor in the coming week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

SHARE COPY LINK

In addition to Hill not playing in Week 5, left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), defensive end Alex Okafor (hip) and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring) were inactive.

The Chiefs also lost Watkins (hamstring), defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and left guard Andrew Wylie (ankle) to injuries against the Colts.

Reid didn’t have injury updates for the players from Sunday’s night’s game, but Jones is considered week to week and is scheduled Monday for an MRI, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Additionally, a source confirmed Monday with The Star that Wylie sustained a lower ankle sprain and is scheduled Monday for an MRI. No timeline for Wylie’s recovery time has been given, the source added.