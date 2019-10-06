Big night for Chiefs’ Brian Waters, now part of the team’s Ring of Honor at Arrowhead

SHARE COPY LINK

Brian Waters spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs, and some of that time was with some of the best offensive teams in the organization’s history.

Sunday night, Waters took his place among the Chiefs’ greats when he was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Waters was a two-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl selection. He played left guard for some of the most prolific offenses in team history.

With Trent Green at quarterback and Priest Holmes and then Larry Johnson at running back, the Chiefs led the NFL in scoring in Waters’ first two years as a full-time starter, in 2002 and 2003, and in total offense in 2004 and 2005.

“To have this come at the end of your career in a place that you love and can’t thank enough for the opportunity, and to have your name on the ball, that’s big for me,” Waters said.