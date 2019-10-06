Colts’ run game, injuries, poor defense conspire to lift Indy past Chiefs in primetime

SHARE COPY LINK

For a second straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs endured a slow start Sunday night with sloppy play.

It didn’t hurt them in Week 4, but being their worst enemy in consecutive outings contributed to a 19-13 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Penalties, dropped passes, a leaky run defense, injuries and a LeSean McCoy drive-killing fumble bogged down the Chiefs offense in the first half against a shorthanded Colts defense. Indianapolis began the game without a trio of starters in linebacker Darius Leonard, safety Clatyon Geathers and Malik Hooker, all of whom were declared inactive with injuries.

But what appeared to be prime picking for quarterback Patrick Mahomes never materialized, as the Chiefs couldn’t find any balance on offense despite getting on the board first with a Harrison Butker 29-yard field goal.

The scoring drive featured wide receiver Byron Pringle recording three catches for 37 yards. Pringle saw extended action given Sammy Watkins’ early exit with a hamstring injury and finished the game with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Watkins’ departure left the Chiefs with Pringle, Demarcus Robinson, rookie Mecole Hardman and DeAnthony Thomas at wide receiver.

Kansas City’s 3-0 lead marked the first points in the first quarter since Week 1. Before Sunday night, opponents had outscored the Chiefs 26-0 in the first quarter.

The Colts quickly answered with a 11-play, 70-yard drive, 52 of the yards coming on the ground. Running back Marlon Mack gained 40 yards rushing on four carries on the drive.

Mack paced the Colts’ ground game with 132 yards on 29 carries on the night. As a team, the Colts finished with 180 yards, marking the fourth straight game the Chiefs have allowed an opponent to rush for 150-plus yards as a team. Mack also became the third straight running back to rush for at least 100 yards or more on the struggling Chiefs run defense.

With the running game clicking, quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn’t need gaudy numbers Sunday night to help the Colts improve to 3-2 on the season and give the Chiefs their first loss.

Meanwhile, the two teams didn’t light up the scoreboard by the modern NFL standards.

The Colts’ punishing ground game allowed Indianapolis to hold a commanding 36:00 to 22:45 edge in time of possession.

The two teams exchanged blows through the first two quarters with Mahomes flashing the magic with incredible video-game throws on the Chiefs’ second possession of the game. On the first highlight worthy throw, Mahomes rolled to his left and threw across his body for a 17-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce, who dropped two passes early in the game.

Mahomes wowed the crowd five plays later with a 27-yard scoring pass to Pringle after shaking off a sack by Justin Houston, who spent eight seasons in Kansas City before his release in March, on the previous play.

On the ensuing play at the Colts’ 27-yards line, Mahomes faced pressure from the pass rush and immediately went into a scramble mode. He showed elusiveness and mobility by going backward to the Colts’ 47-yard line with the Colts defenders in pursuit before running forward and launching a strike to Pringle in the end zone.

The Chiefs appeared to be in good position to put points on the board on their fourth possession of the game, but McCoy’s fumble took away the momentum.

Mahomes finished the game completing 22 of 39 passes for 321 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs, though, couldn’t get the ground game going and finished the game with 36 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Damien Williams, who played for the first time since Week 2, led the Chiefs with 23 yards on nine attempts.

On the game, the Chiefs were penalized 11 times 125 yards. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland was flagged four times.

Kansas City also endured numerous injuries on the night. In addition to Watkins, the Chiefs lost defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin), defensive tackle Xavier Williams (ankle), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (groin) and left guard Andew Wylie (ankle) to injuries.