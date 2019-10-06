Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins active against Colts Sunday night at Arrowhead

SHARE COPY LINK

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a key weapon available on offense Sunday night.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who showed up as questionable on Friday’s injury report with a shoulder injury, is active for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Running backs LeSean McCoy (ankle) and Damien Williams (knee) are also active, as expected. Williams makes his return to live action since suffering the injury in Week 2.

Running back Darwin Thompson is inactive for the first time this season, but it doesn’t come as a surprise given the return of Williams.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chiefs’ remaining inactives are wide receiver Tyreek Hill (shoulder), left tackle Eric Fisher (groin), linebacker Dorian O’Daniel (hamstring), guard Nick Allegretti, tackle Greg Senat, defensive end Alex Okafor (hip).

Cornerback Morris Claiborne, who joined the active 53-player roster Thursday, is dressed for the game and will see his first action after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy to start the season.

Offensive lineman Martinas Rankin is active for the first this season for the Chiefs since being acquired in a trade in late August. Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is also active for the first time this season.

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard, who was the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, is inactive for a third straight game while he recovers from a concussion.