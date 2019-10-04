The Chiefs are favored by more points Sunday than any game this season (so far)

SHARE COPY LINK

Relatively unsurprisingly, the Chiefs have been favored in every game this season.

But not yet by this much.

Playing in of a primetime TV slot Sunday inside Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs are favored by 10 1/2 points against the Indianapolis Colts. It marks the first time this season the Chiefs have been favored by double digits, and it’s actually just the second time the spread has exceeded a touchdown margin. (They were previously given 7 1/2 points against the Oakland Raiders.)

But that says more about the Chiefs’ schedule than anything else. Their first three opponents had not lost a game at the time of their meeting. Three of those games were on the road, with the most difficult opponent at home.

The over/under for Sunday’s game is 56 points, by far the highest in football this week. No other game eclipses 50 total points.

Again.

The Chiefs have been involved in the game featuring the highest projected point total in every week this season. And yet the over has hit in three of the first four, including last week’s victory in Detroit.

That comeback win pleased Chiefs fans.

Not their loyal bettors.

While the Chiefs are 4-0 in the standings, they have failed to cover the spread in back-to-back weeks. They were favored by 6 1/2 points against Detroit by won by just four points. They fell to 2-2 against the spread this season after breezing by the number the initial two weeks.

Some individual over/under propositions for Sunday’s game against the Colts, courtesy of Bovada:

Patrick Mahomes: 26 1/2 completions, 325 1/2 yards, 2 1/2 touchdowns.

Sammy Watkins: 5 receptions, 75 1/2 yards

Travis Kelce: 6/1 receptions, 88 1/2 yards.

