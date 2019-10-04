Keys to Chiefs’ victory: Prevent Justin Houston from having a happy homecoming

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. With a win, KC would improve to 5-0. Here are some things that would help the Chiefs do just that:

1. Turn Travis Kelce loose

Kelce came up big against the Colts in the playoffs last season with a 108-yard performance. Tight ends have nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in games against the Colts this season.. Opportunity should be there for Kelce, who led the Chiefs in receiving in a game for the first time this season against the Lions last week with seven receptions for 85 yards ... and a nifty hook-and-ladder in the fourth quarter.

2. Keep Chris Jones motor running

Jones has been superb this season, and he came up big against a good Lions offensive line last week with a sack and fumble recovery. He’ll confront an excellent guard in Quenton Nelson, who has helped the Colts establish one of the NFL’s top running games. It hasn’t been a good season for the defense overall but Jones has been solid.

3. Contain Jacoby Brissett

The quarterback who took over for the retired Andrew Luck is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes with 10. He also is a threat to run. The Chiefs dealt with a similar talent in the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson. The same ideas apply: Contain the edge and prevent big plays.

4. Prevent a happy homecoming for Justin Houston

He played in 102 games as a member of the Chiefs, was selected to four Pro Bowls and his 22 sacks in 2014 are a team record. Now Justin Houston suits up for the Colts as a defensive end. He’s played well this season, and the last time he suited up for a Chiefs-Colts game he had two sacks of Andrew Luck in last season’s playoff game. He should be well received by the Arrowhead Stadium crowd, but the Chiefs must keep him from bothering Patrick Mahomes.