Chiefs-Colts prediction: Look for KC to remain undefeated

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Chiefs beat the Lions 34-30. jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

The Chiefs (4-0) make their first prime-time appearance of the season when they play host to the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) on Sunday Night Football. The teams last met in the AFC playoffs last season, with the Chiefs winning 31-13. The big difference between the games: No Andrew Luck, the Colts quarterback who retired from football in August.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m., Arrowhead Stadium

TV/radio: NBC (Ch. 41), KCFX (101.1 FM)

Line: Chiefs by 11

Blair Kerkhoff’s prediction: Chiefs, 34-24

Jacoby Brissett has had good moments in replacing Luck as the Colts’ starter at QB. His 10 touchdown passes match th echiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson for most in the NFL. Brissett is also a threat with his legs. He’s second on the team in rushing attempts. The Chiefs have defeated a similar version of this team, the Ravens, this season. Coming off a game in which they didn’t throw a touchdown pass, lost three fumbles and allowed 186 rushing yards but still won on the road, the Chiefs should be improved this week and motivated for the first of five prime-time games.