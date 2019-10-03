‘It’s my job to figure it out.’ The new reality for Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark

SHARE COPY LINK

Frank Clark’s teammates used to warn him this was coming. Back when he resided in Seattle. Back when he played on one of the most feared defensive lines in football.

At some point, and it came early in Clark’s career, Seahawks pass rushers Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett remarked, “If you keep playing like this, you’re going to get the doubles.”

The time has come.

In his first year in Kansas City, Clark is garnering attention. A lot of it. More than ever before, he says. Double teams. Chips.

But the fact remains: A player the Chiefs guaranteed $63.5 million this offseason has faced more than 100 quarterback dropbacks, and he has one sack.

One.

“You gotta figure it out at the end of the day. It’s my job to figure it out,” Clark said. “My job is to stay as one of the most consistent players in this league at my position. After awhile, you figure it out.

“The storm don’t last forever. After awhile, you get over it.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is quick to point out that Clark is effective outside of the pass rush. He compliments Clark’s ability to play “every snap at 100 miles an hour.”

The absence is the havoc in the backfield. In four games, Pro Football Focus credits Clark with six quarterback hurries.

Clark has a habit of mentioning his past success, almost as if he’s reminding himself of his ability. It’s certainly locked in there somewhere — he arrived in Kansas City with 32 sacks over the previous three years. He’s now trying to replicate that success with more obstacles on his route to the quarterback.

That’s his new reality.

Under more scrutiny.

With a new team.

“I’m not the first guy that’s been in this position — big contract, new team,” Clark said. “You want to do everything in your power to help your team win so people respect you to be one of the best players in the league and stuff like that. But at the same time, you have to understand that you don’t go away from your game and the things that have gotten you to this point.”

That sort of reflection derives from a conversation Clark had with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

An intended confidence builder came in the form of a reminder.

“I used to say this to (former Eagles safety) Brian Dawkins all the time — you’re better than the game; let the game come to you,” Spagnuolo said. “I think with Frank, we’ve talked a lot about that. Hopefully that will happen, and things will fall into place.”

Spagnuolo tried getting a little creative with his usage of Clark in Detroit — shifting him around the defensive line more than was done the initial three weeks. Clark even lined up on the inside a handful of snaps.

“We’re trying to find ways to find a one-on-one matchup for him,” Spagnuolo said. “That’s not always possible. Offensive coaches are pretty smart in this league. I think (the double teams) are going to continue. What hopefully happens is it opens up something for somebody else, and when that somebody else gets enough of those, maybe they turn their attention away from Frank. We’ll see.”

It’s a long season, to be sure. On his five-year deal, Clark has played all of 16 quarters.

But there’s a different element to these four games — the attention.

“The success is gonna come,” Clark said. “You just have to stay down. The moment you look away and you get away from it, that’s when you miss the opportunity. That’s when you miss the play. That’s when you miss a sack. That’s when you miss an interception or that big play you need to make. So my thing is staying down, staying focused, staying aware of the situation. So when that situation comes and that time comes, yeah, I’m not missing the play. I’m not missing the opportunity to make the plays that I need to make.”

