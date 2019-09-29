Many average grades for Chiefs, but this was not an ordinary victory against Lions

Mahomes meter, week four: Not pretty but effective Patrick Mahomes wasn't as effective as in previous weeks but did enough to get the Chiefs the win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes wasn't as effective as in previous weeks but did enough to get the Chiefs the win.

The Chiefs remained undefeated in dramatic fashion.

They trailed by a field goal with 2:20 remaining and drove 79 yards for the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Detroit Lions 34-30 Sunday.

So many big plays. How about Patrick Mahomes picking up a fourth-and-8 on the final drive with a 14-yard keeper?

The game-winner was provided by Darrel Williams on a 1-yard run that was accompanied by a healthy push from center Austin Reiter.

So many twists and turns in this one. Here’s the report card.

KC Star of the Game: Chris Jones

Jones, who moved from outside linebacker to tackle this season, had a sack, a fumble recovery and a quarterback hurry. There were other defensive players with good moments on Sunday. But Jones had more of them.

Reason to hope: The Chiefs lost the turnover battle, didn’t throw a touchdown pass and played on the road for the third time in three weeks. And they still found a way to win.

Reason to mope: Turnovers. The Chiefs have excelled at not committing them, and the Lions thrive on forcing them. The Lions won this battle of wills. Lost fumbles by Mecole Hardman on a kickoff return, Darrel Williams on a rushing attempt and Sammy Watkins after a reception ended Chiefs possessions. The Lions just didn’t take full advantage.

Next: The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium and meet the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m., and the game will be televised by NBC (Ch. 41).

Passing offense: C

By Chiefs standards, this was a below-average day. No touchdown passes for the third time in a regular-season game for Mahomes, and he missed on a couple of deeper throws that he’s been hitting. But the lateral from Travis Kelce to LeSean McCoy was sweet.

Rushing offense: B

McCoy ran hard, had the Chiefs’ longest play with a 39-yard run and scored on a 1-yard run. So did Darrel Williams. On a day when the Lions did a good job making Patrick Mahomes look human as a passer, the Chiefs’ ground game did its part. And Mahomes’ keeper on the final drive that picked up 14 on fourth-and-8?

Wow.

Passing defense: D

Matthew Stafford fired three touchdown passes and was solid for most of the game. The Chiefs couldn’t come up with an interception. But they did sack Stafford three times, with safety Tyrann Mathieu coming up with a big 14-yard loss on a third-and-7 from midfield with about 10 minutes remaining.

Rushing defense: B

One play pushes this grade to near the top. You know the one. Kerryon Johnson attempted to bull over from the 1 and stretch the ball into the end zone. Xavier Williams knocked it loose. And nobody seemed to see the ball loose on the turf, except cornerback Bashaud Breeland. He reached into the pile, plucked out the ball and ran the length of the field. No whistle was blown and a replay review upheld the original call. Touchdown.

Special teams: D

So many mistakes, starting with Harrison Butker’s misssed 36-yard field goal in the first quarter. It was his first miss in his last 22 attempts on the road. But that wasn’t the worst of it. Hardman fumbled away the second-half kickoff. De’Anthony Thomas fumbled a punt, but Ben Neimann was there for the recovery. Jordan Lucas was flagged twice on special teams.

Coaching: C

The Chiefs didn’t seem ready. They got away with slow starts the previous two weeks, falling behind the Raiders and Ravens in the first quarter before coming up huge in the second. That didn’t happen Sunday. Lions coach Matt Patricia had his defense ready for Mahomes and the Chiefs’ potent offense.