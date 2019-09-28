Kansas City Chiefs
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford questionable to face Chiefs because of injury
One Minute Preview: Detroit Lions
The Lions added an unexpected name to their injury report Friday.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Per the report, Stafford was a limited participant in practice Friday because of a hip injury.
Stafford, who has made 131 straight starts, played through a back ailment last year, and an ESPN report says the issue this week is actually a flare-up in his back.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Stafford “was in good spirits and moving around easily in the locker room after practice” Friday.
Stafford has six touchdowns in three games this season. The Lions backup is David Blough, a rookie who has never thrown an NFL pass.
Comments