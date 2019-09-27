The sports gamblers expect a high-scoring Chiefs game ... and they like KC to win

One Minute Preview: Detroit Lions Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five things to know before the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Detroit to take on the Lions.

Technically, the Chiefs still have only the second-ranked offense in the NFL behind Baltimore, even after last week’s win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Vegas oddsmakers prefer the talent in Kansas City.

For the fourth straight week to open the season, the Chiefs are involved in the highest projected over/under in football. With the Chiefs visiting the Detroit Lions Sunday, the over/under for the game is set at 55 — after a bump from the early wagers. The line opened at 53 before the significant majority of the action favored the over, enough to move the line two points.

The bettors like the Chiefs to win, too. While the spread has mostly hovered around the 6 1/2-point opening line, 79 percent of the wagers have been placed on the Chiefs, per Bovada.

The Bovada sportsbook projects big games for several Chiefs players, to no surprise. It has set quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ over/under lines at 335 1/2 yards and 2 1/2 touchdowns. It could be a big afternoon for tight end Travis Kelce, projected at 93 1/2 yards. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins is at 79.5 yards, per Bovada.

Kansas City still trails New England in the odds to win the Super Bowl, with the Patriots sitting at 4-to-1 and the Chiefs second at 11-to-2.

The Chiefs are 2-1 against the spread this season. Although they beat Baltimore last weekend, they failed to cover last week’s line.

