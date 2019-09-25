Who would be in the Chiefs’ ‘boy band’? Patrick Mahomes takes a guess

Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about the team traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions, and new head coach Matt Patricia Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about the team traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions, and new head coach Matt Patricia Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid talks about the team traveling to Detroit to take on the Lions, and new head coach Matt Patricia

The weekly light-hearted moment from Patrick Mahomes’ news conference involved his concert-going experience on Sunday.

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson were among the 14,000 at Sprint Center to watch the boy band perform Sunday night.

“It was cool,” Mahomes said. “I had been in touch with those guys before. To see them in concert was awesome. They were going hard the whole time.

“I probably couldn’t hear the next day it was so loud. Those guys have had a lot of success for a long time. I was glad to be a part of that.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mahomes, 24, said a different outcome on the field earlier in the day might have altered his plans.

“It’s a little bit better when you win,” he said. “I might have not have been there if we had lost the game. I was still in a good mood.”

The Chiefs as a boy band? Who would be the candidates? Mahomes was asked this and picked a tight end and cornerback.

“Obviously Travis (Kelce), he’s the lead singer,” Mahomes said. “He’s the guy who gets everybody going. Then, Bashaud Breeland, someone like that.”