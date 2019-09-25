‘So much space, room, opportunity.’ LeSean McCoy embraces role in Chiefs’ offense

Andy Reid shout out to Ned Yost Chiefs coach Andy Reid congratulates Royals manager Ned Yost on his retirement Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid congratulates Royals manager Ned Yost on his retirement

The recent history supplied running back LeSean McCoy a few obvious clues about the offense he intended to join. The Chiefs had led the NFL in yardage in 2018, a statistic of which he was well aware. The speed stood out on highlight packages. So did the quarterback.

But three weeks into actually being a part of it, there’s something about this Chiefs offense — an abnormality — that McCoy realizes he hadn’t considered. Something that separates it from his previous 10 NFL seasons split between Philadelphia and Buffalo.

“This is the first time where I’ve been on an offense where I’m not the best guy on offense,” he said. “It’s the first time on offense where I’m not the main key.”

Which means ...

“So much space, so much room, so much opportunity,” he said. “You don’t need a million carries to get something accomplished because there’s so much space to making something happen. Then you got less (yards) to the house.”

Boastful? Yes.

Accurate? Well, probably.

McCoy, 31, averaged 70-plus rushing yards per game in eight of his previous 10 seasons, some of them spent with other star players, such as Donovan McNabb and DeSean Jackson in Philadelphia. But McCoy drew defenses’ attention.

Here? That’s not really the case.

Take a look at his production in Sunday’s win against the Baltimore Ravens, his first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in a Chiefs uniform. McCoy had 11 touches — eight carries and three catches. He provided 80 total yards. He scored twice.

On a bum ankle, no less.

McCoy sat out the fourth quarter after aggravating an ankle sprain initially suffered in Oakland a week earlier. He says he plans to play next weekend, when the Chiefs visit the Detroit Lions.

“This offense is amazing — I’m anxious to get back and play with them,” he said.

So anxious, in fact, that he spent the entire previous week putting in extra work in the training room to ensure his availability with starter Damien Williams out with a bone bruise on his knee.

And even after he scored a pair of touchdowns, it was that preparation that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s praise.

“That’s a veteran player working through something,” Reid said. “Not that it’s something that’s going to hinder him for the rest of his career or anything like that, but something that you have a certain mindset when you come into it. He did that. He said, ‘I’m going to get myself right; I’m going to get into the training room with (trainer) Rick (Burkholder) and the trainers and I’m going to get this right.’

“That’s a great example to the guys.”

With McCoy standing on the sideline late in Sunday’s game, the Chiefs still managed to ice the victory. Running back Darrel Williams took a screen pass 16 yards for the game-clinching first down.

Which returns to McCoy’s original point. The high-powered nature of the offense lends itself to a plug-and-play circumstance. It isn’t dependent on one player.

Not even him.

“It was already one of the top offenses in the league without me in it,” he said. “I’m just happy to be here and help out in any way possible.”