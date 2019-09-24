Injuries pile up for Lions, and Ned Yost’s coincidental connection to Chiefs’ opponent

Andy Reid shout out to Ned Yost Chiefs coach Andy Reid congratulates Royals manager Ned Yost on his retirement Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid congratulates Royals manager Ned Yost on his retirement

The Chiefs have had their share of injuries already this season — starting wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tackle Eric Fisher and running back Damien Williams have all missed games. But the team hasn’t been slowed in charging to a 3-0 record and rolling up an NFL best in average yards per game at 487.

The Detroit Lions, off to a 2-0-1 start, hope the same will be true of their defense if cornerback Darius Slay cannot play Sunday when the Chiefs visit.

Slay, a two-time Pro Bowl player and All-Pro selection in 2017, suffered a hamstring injury in the Lions’ victory at Philadelphia Sunday. His status for this weekend’s game hasn’t been determined.

Against the Eagles, Mike Ford finished the game. Ford was an undrafted free agent from Southeast Missouri State in 2018 who appeared in seven games, including four starts, for the Lions last season.

Also not finishing the game for the Lions last weekend was defensive lineman Mike Daniels (foot injury).

Just as the Chiefs’ Andy Reid provided little information in the way of injury updates Monday, the Lions’ Matt Patricia wasn’t specific about his players’ health.

“They’re just kind of visiting with our doctors and running through the normal two-day process here after the game,” he said. “We’ll see as the week goes on.”

In the NFL scheduling formula the Chiefs and Lions are set to meet once every four years. The last time the teams clashed became a memorable day in Kansas City sports history.

The Chiefs surrendered a home game in 2015 and faced the Lions in London. The Chiefs had ended a five-game losing streak the previous week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their 45-10 triumph over Detroit would mark the second victory in a 10-game winning streak to close the regular season.

Later that day, the Royals’ Eric Hosmer dashed home from third base to tie the New York Mets in the ninth inning of the fifth game of the 2015 World Series; the Royals then prevailed in extra innings to capture the championship.

The Lions were the Chiefs’ opponent for Ned Yost’s biggest day as the Royals’ manager, and they’ll be the opponent for his final day as their skipper. He’s retiring after the season, which ends Sunday at Kauffman Stadium against the Minnesota Twins.