Chiefs Hall of Famer E.J. Holub dies at 81

Chiefs Hall of Famer E.J. Holub, the first player to start in the Super Bowl at two different positions, died Saturday. He was 81.

Holub, a Texas Tech graduate, has been a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame since 1976. He spent the majority of his professional career as a two-way player.

After five all-star seasons in the AFL, he started at linebacker when the Chiefs appeared in the first ever Super Bowl. Three years later, when the Chiefs beat Minnesota for their only title, he had switched sides, starting at center.

He once played all but four minutes of a football game during his AFL days, also appearing as a long snapper.

In all, he appeared in 127 NFL games.

